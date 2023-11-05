Elections of heads of districts and cities of regional significance ends in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Voting in the elections of leaders (akims) of districts and cities of regional significance has ended in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

According to the information, voting ended at 20:00 local time.

In accordance with time zone boundaries, polling stations in Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions closed at 21:00 Astana time

In total, 1,491 district and city polling stations operated during the elections. 1,062,327 citizens were included in the voter lists.

Elections of heads of districts and cities of regional significance took place in pilot mode.