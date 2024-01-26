Upping Middle Corridor-run projects to benefit Kazakhstan and Croatia, minister says

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 26. Developing transport and logistics projects, especially within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), is beneficial for Kazakhstan and Croatia, said Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković.

"This is one of the effective areas to which Kazakhstan pays special attention," the minister said.

In addition, Kuantyrov spoke about large-scale reforms in various sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan and called on the Croatian side to join large projects.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.