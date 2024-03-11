Kazakhstan's Atameken apt to support Azerbaijani investors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken" is ready to provide all possible support to Azerbaijani investors in the country, head of the secretariat of the presidium of "Atameken", Chairman of the Board of the Kazakh Foreign Trade Chamber Murat Karimsakov told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the second meeting of the Azerbaijani-Kazakh Business Council in Baku.

"We warmly welcome all Azerbaijani entrepreneurs and investors operating in Kazakhstan. There are thousands of companies. On our end, we are prepared to give comprehensive support for the facilitation of their investment initiatives, consultation, assistance in overcoming administrative impediments, and more," Karimsakov said.

According to him, "Atameken" has a wide branch network, covering almost the entire territory of the country.

"Azerbaijani companies operating in various parts of the country will receive full support from us," he noted.

Karimsakov pointed out that since 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries has increased fivefold.

"Today, our brotherly countries are realizing the enormous potential that exists. As our ambassadors stressed today, transporting oil and oil products through Azerbaijan opens up significant potential and chances. We have agreed that at the next council meeting, we will invite the presidents of our respective countries to elevate our council to even higher stature.

The heads and co-chairs of the business councils of our countries have been invited to become participants and members of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Intergovernmental Commission. This will undoubtedly provide additional opportunities and an additional impetus to solving specific tasks," the chamber's representative said.

According to him, more than 100 companies applied to be part of the business council's inaugural meeting.

"Unfortunately, some could not attend. However, I can say that over 60 companies have arrived to participate," he added.

