Kazakhstan bans vape sales and distribution

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 19. Kazakhstan has implemented a ban on vape sales and distribution, Trend reports via Akorda, the official website of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On introducing amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on health issues".

"This law (which goes into effect 60 days after the official publication) prohibits the sale and distribution of nonsmoking tobacco products, vapes, flavors, and liquids, as well as their advertising," Akorda states.

As part of health-related legislation earlier this year, Kazakhstan's Parliament passed regulations limiting the usage of tobacco products. Thus, the restrictions restricted the import, production, sale, and distribution of vaping devices.

Criminal liability was imposed for their circulation: selling them could result in up to 50 days in jail; importing and distributing could result in up to two years in prison; and similar offenses committed by a criminal group on a large scale, or repeatedly could result in up to five years in prison.

