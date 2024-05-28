Netherlands ready to share experience in green energy with Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, 28 May. The Netherlands is ready to share experience in green energy with Kazakhstan, Dutch PM Mark Rutte said during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana, Trend reports.

"I was in Astana for the first time in 2010, and it was my first trip outside the EU as a new Prime Minister. Next, there came my 2015 visit. I remember our negotiations very well. I am always amazed at the rapid development of our bilateral relations and I have a deep respect for Kazakhstan's balanced position on the regional and international agenda. I also respect what you are personally doing to take the country to the next level. We will be happy to share ideas and developments that we have in the fields of agriculture, green energy, and water management," he said.

In addition, during the talks, the sides thoroughly discussed ways to strengthen trade and economic, energy and investment cooperation, as well as contacts in the spheres of transport, innovations, nuclear energy, agriculture, healthcare, climate and water management.