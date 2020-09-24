Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister takes part in meeting of foreign ministers of landlocked countries

Kyrgyzstan Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov on the sidelines of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly took part in an online meeting of foreign ministers of landlocked countries, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Foreign Ministry, the meeting was organized by the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the UN as part of the chairmanship of the Kazakh side in the group of landlocked countries.

The event was attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guiterres, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir, UN Deputy Secretary General - High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Countries and Small Island Developing Countries Fekitamoelaa Katoa Utoikamanu, as well as heads of a number of international organizations and foreign affairs agencies of the member states of the Group of Landlocked Countries.

Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov in his speech confirmed the commitment of the Kyrgyz side to consistently implement the Vienna Program of Action for Landlocked Countries for 2014-2024 within the framework of national strategies and development plans. He also noted the importance of continuing cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic and its socio-economic consequences, including the continuation of international assistance in financing sustainable development to landlocked developing countries, restoring disrupted trade ties and easing the debt burden.

In particular, Aidarbekov positively noted the holding of a high-level event on financing the development in the era of coronavirus and after it on May 28, 2020, during which the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov noted the need for a "deep" restructuring of the external debt and the importance of wider application of the mechanism for converting debt into projects on sustainable development.

The meeting is resulted in adopting the Declaration of the meeting of the foreign ministers of landlocked countries and the Roadmap to accelerate the implementation of the Vienna Program of Action for Landlocked Countries for 2014-2024.