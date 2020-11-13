Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss enhancing cooperation in science and medicine

A meeting of Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Erik Beishembiev with Federal Minister of Science and Technology of the IRP Chaudri Fawad Hussein took place in Islamabad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, issues of intensifying cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan in the field of science and medicine were discussed.

Ambassador Beishembiev informed the Pakistani side of the current epidemiological situation in Kyrgyzstan, and expressed a request for possible assistance in providing our country with the necessary protective equipment and medicines in the fight against coronavirus infection.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the exchange of experience on medical issues, as well as the intensification of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries.