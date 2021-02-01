Jazeera Airways plans to open flight from Kuwait to Bishkek and Osh

Chairman of the Board of Manas International Airport OJSC Baktybek Sydykov met with representatives of the Jazeera Airways of Kuwait, the press service of the Manas airport said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, topical issues were discussed on the opening of new regular flights on the routes Kuwait-Bishkek-Kuwait, which were postponed from Feb. 5 to 11, 2021, and Kuwait-Osh-Kuwait to Feb. 9, 2021.

Riza Al Mousavi, Assistant Deputy Director for Ground Handling at Jazeera Airways, said that after the epidemiological situation in the world has been resolved, they plan to increase the frequency of Kuwait-Bishkek-Kuwait flights up to 7 times a week. Today the flights will be operated 2 times a week - on Mondays and Fridays.

He also added that they plan to use the 5th degree of air freedom and open a flight on the Kuwait-Bishkek-Xi'an route.

In turn, Chairman of the Board Baktybek Sydykov noted that Manas International Airport OJSC is ready to provide a full range of high-level services 24 hours a day.