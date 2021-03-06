Prices for fuels and lubricants increase in Kyrgyzstan 10-15% in one month

Director of the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation of Kyrgyzstan Shukhrat Sabirov at a press conference at Kabar News Agency said that the rise in prices for fuels and lubricants is observed not only in Kyrgyzstan, but throughout the world, Trend reports citing Kabar.

He said that prices for fuels and lubricants rose in Kyrgyzstan by 10-15% over the month. “One of the main reasons is that the price of oil has increased all over the world. And we completely import petroleum products. On the commodity exchange, the price of fuels and lubricants is approaching USD 67 per barrel. In Russia, prices are rising at oil depots, moreover, in the Russian Federation there is also a difficult problem with the cost of fuel. Despite this, our oil traders work and fuel and lubricants are supplied to the republic in full,” Sabirov said.

He also noted that the republic will also be fully provided with fuel and lubricants by the spring field work.