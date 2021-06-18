COVID-19 outbreak expected in Kyrgyzstan

A spike in the incidence of coronavirus infection COVID-19 coronavirus infection is expected in Kyrgyzstan in the next 14 days, head of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center for the Control of Viral Infections Zuridin Nurmatov said during a live broadcast on Birinchi Radio, Trend reports with reference to Kabar.

According to him, these figures can exceed today's figures by 8-9 times.

"During the first outbreak, a quarantine was imposed in April-May 2020, and the incidence then dropped dramatically. The mathematical models then predicted a daily incidence of 4,000 to 16,000 cases in May. The quarantine, it turns out, had an effect. People did not hold celebrations all summer, wore a mask, washed their hands and the incidence decreased. Now we are witnessing that the citizens have completely forgotten about the observance of sanitary regulations", Nurmatov said.

The virologist urged citizens to observe sanitary and epidemiological rules - wash hands, wear masks, avoid mass gatherings, keep a distance and also get vaccinated.

On June 18, 653 new coronavirus cases were registered across Kyrgyzstan, 372 people recovered and 4 patients passed away.