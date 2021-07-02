Kyrgyz recognizes certificates of coronavirus vaccination of 20 countries

Tourists, in accordance with the changes in the algorithm of actions to prevent the importation and spread of coronavirus infection when entering the Kyrgyz Republic, must present the results of the PCR test carried out within the last 72 hours from the moment the analysis was taken, or, alternatively, a document (certificate) certifying the COVID-19 vaccination.

According to data of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of Health today recognized documents (certificates) certifying vaccination issued in the following states:

- Great Britain;

- Hungary;

- State of Qatar;

- State of Israel;

- Georgia;

- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia;

- United Arab Emirates;

- The Republic of Korea;

- Republic of Poland;

- Republic of San Marino;

- Republic of Kazakhstan;

- the Republic of Uzbekistan;

- The Russian Federation;

- Romania;

- United States of America;

- Turkish Republic;

- Federal Republic of Germany;

- French Republic;

- Swiss Confederation;

- European Union (certificate issued by the Medical Service of the Association in Brussels, Belgium).

The list can be changed as soon as the certificates of other foreign states are recognized.