Kyrgyzstan to produce military drones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 16

Trend:

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov established Shumkar transnational corporation, which will produce unmanned aerial vehicles, Trend reports with reference to AKIpress News Agency.

Shumkar is 100 percent owned by the state. The State Property Management Fund is the founder with authorized capital of 100,000 soms divided into 1000 ordinary shares with a par value of 100 soms per share.

Shumkar will be involved in defense industry, military and civil aviation.