Kyrgyz ambassador to USA meets with representatives of Kyrgyz diaspora

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to the United States Baktybek Amanbaev visited New York city, where he met with the Kyrgyz citizens living there, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, the ambassador informed the Kyrgyz people about the policy pursued by President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Zhaparov, and called on citizens to take an active part in voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections. He also listened to the pressing problems of the participants and answered their questions.

In turn, representatives of the Kyrgyz diaspora made proposals to improve the consular work of the embassy, ​​talked about their problems, everyday life, areas of work, and also shared their experience in various areas of development, which could be applied in Kyrgyzstan.