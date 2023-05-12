Exports of goods, services from Lithuania to Kyrgyzstan exceed €350 million

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Exports of goods and services from Lithuania to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 350.4 million euros in 2022, a source at the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of Lithuania told Trend.

"Lithuania exported services to Kyrgyzstan for an amount of 25.4 million euros in 2022, of them travel services for 15.3 million euros, transport services for 9.7 million euros, and financial services for 100,000 euros," the source said.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry, the exports of goods from Lithuania to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 325 million euros in 2022, including exports of goods of Lithuanian origin - for 6 million euros, and reexports – for 319 million euros.

The main share of goods of Lithuanian origin exported to Kyrgyzstan in 2022 fell on animal products - 44.7 percent or 2.5 million euros.

Lithuanian ministry noted that diversification of export markets is a priority for the government of the country. Kyrgyzstan ranked 30th by trade turnover among 211 Lithuania’s trade partners in 2022, 24 – by exports, and 45 – by imports.

Meantime, Lithuanian imports from Kyrgyzstan totaled 46.8 million euros last year. Overall, trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Lithuania amounted to 371.8 million euros in 2022.