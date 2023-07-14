Kyrgyzstan extends duration of registration-free stay for Azerbaijani citizens

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 14. The government of Kyrgyzstan has extended the duration of registration-free stays for Azerbaijani citizens to up 15 days, Trend reports.

This change was made through an amendment to the resolution of the Kyrgyz government "On the Registration of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Kyrgyz Republic." Previously, Azerbaijanis could stay in Kyrgyzstan without registration for only 10 days.

Meanwhile, a direct charter flight between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan is set to launch on July 22, as earlier was announced by Kyrgyzstan's Ambassador, Kairat Osmonaliyev. The flight will operate between the capitals of both countries, Baku and Bishkek.

The flights will operate once a week, specifically on Saturdays. Departure from Baku is scheduled for 22:00 (GMT +4), with an arrival time in Bishkek at 02:35 (GMT +6), flight duration is 2 hours and 35 minutes.

In the opposite direction, the aircraft will depart at 03:35 (GMT +6), reaching Baku at 04:45 (GMT +4), making the return flight duration 3 hours and 10 minutes.