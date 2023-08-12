Germany eyes to contribute to renewables sector dev't in Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Bilateral economic relations between Germany and Kyrgyzstan have great potential for further development, a source at the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bishkek told Trend.

"On its official visit to Kyrgyzstan, President Steinmeier was accompanied by a high-ranking business delegation. The President’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan underlines the close and trusting bilateral relations between the two countries," the embassy representative said.

For instance, according to the source, German companies have a great deal of know-how in the field of renewable energy, such as solar and hydropower. In this regard, successful joint projects are possible in the future.

"Climate change is a concern for Kyrgyzstan and Germany alike. As a high mountain country covered in snow and ice in many areas, Kyrgyzstan is trying to do everything it can to prevent its glaciers from melting. Germany and Kyrgyzstan are close partners in the fight against climate change and would like to expand their cooperation in the field of renewable energies," the source added.

As the embassy noted, President Japarov and President Steinmeier had an extensive and frank exchange on Kyrgyz-German relations, which were celebrating their thirtieth anniversary in 2022.

"Germany and Kyrgyzstan agreed to further strengthen bilateral relations, deepen economic ties, defend the rules-based international order, continue the common fight against climate change and build upon the close and trusting cooperation on a variety of fields. In times of geopolitical realignment, it is very important for Germany to revitalise its partnerships with countries outside Europe. It was particularly important for President Steinmeier to come to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Germany wants more and closer partnership with the countries of Central Asia," the source concluded.