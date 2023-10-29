Kyrgyzstan boosts export of black coal

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 29. A total of 801,013 tons of black coal were exported from Kyrgyzstan from January through August 2023, which is 71.8 percent more than in the same period of 2022 (466,207 tons), Trend reports.

Data from the country’s State Statistical Committee shows that the value of the exports amounted to $31.101 million, increasing 60.7 percent year-on-year ($19.354 million from January through September 2022).

The largest amount of black coal was exported to Uzbekistan, with 634,305 tons for $20.746 million. Additionally, 78,985 tons were exported to Romania for $5.306 million. Following that, the Netherlands received 37,268 tons of black coal for $2.165 million.

Moreover, exports were made to Slovakia (16,329 tons), Türkiye (13,422 tons), Poland (10,758 tons), Hungary (6,389 tons), China (2,257 tons), and Kazakhstan (1,297 tons).

The production of black coal in Kyrgyzstan reached 376,500 tons from January through August 2023, increasing 10.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022 (341,500 tons).

Overall, the country's foreign trade turnover amounted to $9.407 billion from January through August 2023, which is an increase of 27.3 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports amounted to $1.85 billion, increasing 46.7 percent year-on-year. Imports reached $7.556 billion, growing by 23.3 percent compared to the same months in 2022.

In the structure of the trade turnover, exports accounted for 19.7 percent, while imports made up 80.3 percent.