Kyrgyzstan’s Aero Nomad Airlines to frequent flights to Russia

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 6. Kyrgyzstan’s Aero Nomad Airlines is set to increase the frequency of flights between Russia and Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the airline, beginning December 5, the airline would increase daily schedules connecting Moscow to Bishkek and Osh in Kyrgyzstan. Airbus 320 aircraft will be used for the flights.

Flights to Bishkek will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays beginning December 9. Meanwhile, from December 5, passengers will be able to fly between Moscow and Osh five times per week, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Aero Nomad Airlines is a Kyrgyz airline that was founded in 2021. The airline operates scheduled and charter flights from Kyrgyzstan to Pakistani cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Multan, as well as Indian Delhi and Russian Moscow.

The airline also offers regular and charter flights to local and international destinations from Bishkek and Osh.

Notably, Manas International Airport company, whihc is responsible for overseeing all airports in Kyrgyzstan, has reported serving over 4.685 million passengers from January through October 2023