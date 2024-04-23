Kyrgyzstan prioritizes strengthening ties with France - President Zhaparov

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 23. Kyrgyzstan places great importance on strengthening comprehensive cooperation with France, said the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov during a meeting with the delegation from the Senate of France, Trend reports.

According to the presidential press service, Zhaparov emphasized that France is one of the priorities of the country's foreign policy in the western direction. He highlighted that strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, including through organizing mutual visits and meetings of parliamentarians, plays an important role in the development of political dialogue between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism. Additionally, Zhaparov briefly informed the representatives of the French Senate about the domestic political situation in Kyrgyzstan and the socio-economic achievements over the past three years.

In turn, the head of the "France - Central Asia" friendship group in the French Senate, Herve Moray, highly appreciated the positive changes in the socio-economic development of Kyrgyzstan and the improvement in the welfare of the population.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, the country's trade turnover with France amounted to $14.245 million from January through February 2024, which is 57.5 percent more than $9.043 million in the corresponding months of 2023.