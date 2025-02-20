Kyrgyzstan discusses renewable energy co-op with South Korean, Mongolian delegations

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 20. A corporate delegation from South Korea and Mongolia met with Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy Taalaibek Ibraev to explore potential options for collaborative renewable energy projects, Trend reports.

During the meeting, representatives from companies in South Korea and Mongolia presented their expertise as follows:

Dohwa Engineering Co. Ltd, established in 1957, is one of the largest design and engineering firms in South Korea, having completed over 6,900 projects across various countries. The company expressed interest in collaborating with Kyrgyzstan on energy and infrastructure development projects.

HS Solar Energy Co. Ltd shared its extensive experience in building solar energy facilities, particularly in the development and construction of solar power plants of various sizes, and also offers a full range of services for the operation and maintenance of solar energy systems.

CS Wind Co. Ltd, a manufacturer of wind turbine towers, expressed its readiness to invest in the development of wind energy in Kyrgyzstan and offered its expertise for joint project implementation.

All parties conveyed a shared interest in advancing discussions and outlining concrete steps toward the execution of a Memorandum of Understanding or a cooperation agreement. Furthermore, it was resolved to convene a working meeting to further refine joint projects and bolster collaboration. Subsequent to the meeting, it was determined to persist in negotiations with the objective of formalizing agreements on cooperation.

