FAO talks support for food security monitoring system in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. At the policy level the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) continued to support the government of Tajikistan in 2022 by initiating technical assistance for the projects financed by the organization to support the agricultural reforms process, develop cooperatives, and improve the export capacity of the country, the source at FAO told Trend.

According to the source, last year, FAO, jointly with other UN agencies, initiated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) in Tajikistan, which significantly contributed to the food security monitoring system.

Technical Working IPC Group involved several relevant ministries and agencies and conducted a food security assessment in all 64 districts of the country.

"In 2022, FAO also piloted the Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES), an experience-based system of measuring individual food security," the organization said.

Tajikistan and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations have been cooperating since 1995. In past years, FAO has focused on improving sustainable food security and nutrition and increasing resilience to climate change in Tajikistan. FAO mainly works with smallholder farmers and vulnerable parts of the population, such as youth and children.

FAO supports the development of strategies related to the sector, working on building capacities and brining-in updated methodologies and farming techniques.