Tajikistan calls on Abu Dhabi Ports Group to fund logistics center constr'n in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 29. Tajikistan has urged the UAE's Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports Group) to finance the establishment of a logistics, transportation, and export center in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Trend reports.

Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin, expressed this proposal to Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director of AD Ports Group, during the meeting within the framework of the 13th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13) in the UAE.

Zavqizoda emphasized Tajikistan's significant transit and logistic capabilities and its potential for exporting goods. He also expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between the company and Tajikistan's Avesto Group LLC.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both parties expressed readiness to further expand their trade and economic cooperation.

Meanwhile, AD Ports Group offers more than 20 types of transit, logistics, and digital services in emerging markets worldwide. The company has offices in 26 countries and employs over 9,000 people.