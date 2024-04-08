Tajikistan's Somon Air passes IOSA safety audit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 8. Somon Air, Tajikistan's national airline, has been awarded a certificate for successfully passing the latest International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Operational Safety Audit (IOSA), Trend reports.

According to the company, the certificate is valid until March 20, 2026. The completion of the IOSA audit grants the airline the status of a safe international carrier. The IATA launched the IOSA Operational Safety Audit in 2003.

The company emphasized that IOSA has become a global industry standard for auditing the operational safety of airlines. It is designed to assess flight safety management systems, ensure quality assurance, and manage processes across all operational areas of the airline.

Demonstrating compliance with high civil aviation standards is a requirement for IATA member airlines every two years, making it mandatory for membership in the association.

Currently, Somon Air operates flights from Tajikistan to Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, China, India, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. The airline's fleet includes Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.