Trade fair-shopping festival opens in Ashgabat

27 June 2018 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

“Trade and services-2018” trade fair-shopping festival has opened in Ashgabat on June 26 and will end on June 28.

The event was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the country and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations.

According to the information of the organizers, the main goal is to familiarize with the activities of shopping centers, markets, catering outlets in all regions, as well as enterprises which provide consumer services to the people.

The event is aimed at promoting the products of the Turkmen agriculture and food complex and the national industry.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent an appeal to the participants of the event.

The country has a great potential for increasing trade and economic cooperation in all areas. In this regard, the importance of identifying and establishing new formats of partnership in the leading sectors of the economy, and in industries based on high innovative technologies should be noted, the president said in his greeting.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmen-Turkish trusting relations to grow stronger - Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
Turkmenistan 10:16
Turkmenistan increases power capacity in northern region of country
Turkmenistan 10:11
State oil concern of Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 09:40
Turkmenistan extends tender for construction of service center
Tenders 26 June 09:35
CNPC announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 26 June 09:23
Turkmenistan modernizing textile industry
Economy news 25 June 19:28
Turkmenistan to take part in oil and gas forum in Abu Dhabi
Turkmenistan 25 June 16:16
Turkmenistan discusses cooperation with World Customs Organization
Economy news 25 June 12:48
Ashgabat preparing summit of heads of IFAS states-founders
Turkmenistan 23 June 14:49
Uzbekistan to participate in EU’s "Development of Afghan Trade" project
Economy news 23 June 11:49
Ambassador: Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan trade can grow by several times (Exclusive)
Business 23 June 07:05
Gas transportation - key issue for Turkmenistan, UN says
Turkmenistan 22 June 17:00
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 22
Economy news 22 June 16:26
Levy tax rates on car owners made public in Turkmenistan
Economy news 22 June 16:26
Turkmen gas concern to buy pipes, metal products via tender
Tenders 22 June 14:46
Turkmenistan, Belgium hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 22 June 13:28
Pipe manufacturing plant in Turkmenistan to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 22 June 10:06
Turkmenistan announces tender for construction of school in Tajikistan
Tenders 22 June 09:58