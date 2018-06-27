Trade fair-shopping festival opens in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 27

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

“Trade and services-2018” trade fair-shopping festival has opened in Ashgabat on June 26 and will end on June 28.

The event was organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the country and the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations.

According to the information of the organizers, the main goal is to familiarize with the activities of shopping centers, markets, catering outlets in all regions, as well as enterprises which provide consumer services to the people.

The event is aimed at promoting the products of the Turkmen agriculture and food complex and the national industry.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov sent an appeal to the participants of the event.

The country has a great potential for increasing trade and economic cooperation in all areas. In this regard, the importance of identifying and establishing new formats of partnership in the leading sectors of the economy, and in industries based on high innovative technologies should be noted, the president said in his greeting.

