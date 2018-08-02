Turkmenistan approves rules of road transportation of dangerous goods

2 August 2018 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 2

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The list of dangerous goods allowed for road transportation and the rules of transportation have been approved by the decree of the president of Turkmenistan, the national TV channel Altyn Asyr reported Aug. 2.

The Ministry of Road Transport together with the Ministry of Justice have been instructed to prepare and submit to the Cabinet of Ministers within a month the proposals on amendments and supplements to the legislation arising from the decree.

When preparing the decree, specialists were guided by the international standards and requirements set by the UN expert committee on frequently transported hazardous substances.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed at a recent government meeting that cooperation in such a promising area as transportation and logistics is an essential factor in the integration processes under the globalization of economy, which requires an extensive and safe international transport infrastructure, the "Neutral Turkmenistan" newspaper wrote Aug. 2.

Speaking about the increase of road transportation, the head of state emphasized the need to study the status of the world market of transport services, the geography of cargo flows, the opportunities to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of all types of transport, risk control, and accounting of logistics costs.

Turkmenistan borders on land Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan.

