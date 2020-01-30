Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen authorities have recommended the country’s citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to the coronavirus, Trend reports Jan. 30 with reference to Orient news agency.

It is also reported that there are no cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in Turkmenistan.

Recently, the Turkmen Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry said that sanitary-epidemiological surveillance measures have been strengthened in Turkmenistan.

China, which is the source of the deadly coronavirus, is among the key trade partners of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, a significant number of Turkmen students receive higher education in China.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Infection has already been reported in South Korea, Japan, the US, Thailand, the UAE and other countries. Similar facts have also been recorded in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news