Turkmenistan recommends its citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to coronavirus

30 January 2020 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Jan. 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen authorities have recommended the country’s citizens to refrain from traveling to China due to the coronavirus, Trend reports Jan. 30 with reference to Orient news agency.

It is also reported that there are no cases of pneumonia caused by coronavirus in Turkmenistan.

Recently, the Turkmen Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry said that sanitary-epidemiological surveillance measures have been strengthened in Turkmenistan.

China, which is the source of the deadly coronavirus, is among the key trade partners of Turkmenistan.

Furthermore, a significant number of Turkmen students receive higher education in China.

Coronavirus 2019-nCoV was detected last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Infection has already been reported in South Korea, Japan, the US, Thailand, the UAE and other countries. Similar facts have also been recorded in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Switzerland helping Turkmenistan in protection against counterfeit products
Business 15:12
Ambassador: Azerbaijanis to be evacuated from China along with Turkish citizens
Politics 14:35
Turkey evacuates Georgian citizens from China due to coronavirus
Georgia 14:17
Chinese restaurants to close in Baku?
Society 14:08
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 13:03
Turkmenistan preparing for transition to bicameral parliamentary system
Turkmenistan 11:33
Latest
PACE to observe early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 16:14
India reports its first case of coronavirus
Other News 16:02
SOCAR reps visit Odessa Port Plant in Ukraine
Oil&Gas 15:52
Kazakhstan's largest copper producer increases copper output
Business 15:48
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd company opens tender on supply of logging cable, ropes
Turkmenistan 15:48
2020 forecast for oil production at Azerbaijan’s Zigh, Hovsan fields
Oil&Gas 15:47
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender to buy propane
Tenders 15:46
Uzbekistan to introduce new smart gas meters
ICT 15:40
Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR Turkey started to get results of its investments in 2019 (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:27