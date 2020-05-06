Turkmenistan stays coronavirus-free, strict protective measures remain in place

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan held a meeting related to preventing COVID-19 from entering the country, Trend reports with reference to "Zolotoy Vek" (Golden Age) newspaper.

The meeting of the country's Cabinet of Ministers was chaired by the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

All members of country’s State Security Council, as well as regional administrative entities, heads of individual ministries and departments, as well as representatives of the mass media were invited to participate in this session.



According to the Minister of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov, the country continues to improves its work on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases.

In this regard, the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and The United Nations Children's Fund signed a memorandum on the purchase of vaccines from 2016 through 2020. According to this document, vaccines against 11 types of infections were purchased. The country has also bought over 200,000 doses of flu vaccines.

The president of Turkmenistan highlighted the necessity to monitor maintenance of all measures in the agro-industrial sector of the country to prevent the penetration of viral infections into the territory of Turkmenistan.

The head of state stressed the need to conduct all activities at checkpoints in strict accordance with medical requirements.

Summing up the meeting, Turkmenistan’s president highlighted that from the first days, the country has taken all necessary steps to prevent the COVID-19 from entering the country.

Turkmenistan has also established an emergency commission to combat the spread of diseases. This includes check-up of every arriving person, as well as strict control over safety of food products.