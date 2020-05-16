Turkmenistan develops plan to counter COVID-19

Turkmenistan 16 May 2020 21:19 (UTC+04:00)
Turkmenistan develops plan to counter COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Turkmenistan has developed a plan that ensures readiness to counter the COVID-19 pandemic and to take rapid response measures, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The main goals of this plan are to prevent the penetration of COVID-19 into Turkmenistan, to prevent its spread, and to maintain the pace of socio-economic development of the country during the pandemic.

According to the plan, it is necessary to modernize the material and technical base of the healthcare system, to combat infectious diseases, and regularly update the appropriate equipment and facilities. This plan is also aimed at improving the quality of doctors’ work in the main specialties, in particular, virologists and immunologists.

The development of Turkmenistan's medical science is considered to be one of the main directions of the plan. Special attention will be paid to strengthening research activities in cooperation with the country's international and regional partners, as well as to the wide practical implementation of innovative approaches and digital technologies.

The plan was approved by President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
UN rights chief urges lifting, suspending anti- Iran sanction
UN rights chief urges lifting, suspending anti- Iran sanction
Azerbaijan, Iran have good neighborly relations, says Hikmat Hajiyev
Azerbaijan, Iran have good neighborly relations, says Hikmat Hajiyev
Iran ready to exchange prisoners with US
Iran ready to exchange prisoners with US
Loading Bars
Latest
Total commits to become Net Zero Emission Company by 2050 Oil&Gas 22:15
Uzbekistan allocates funds for reconstruction after Sardoba dam collapse Construction 22:05
Leyla Abdullaeva: All responsibility for escalation of situation in region lies entirely on Armenia Politics 22:01
Events of Night of Museums multimedia project will be highlighted on digital platform of YARAT Society 21:46
Turkmenistan develops plan to counter COVID-19 Turkmenistan 21:19
Turkmenistan establishes commission to control harvesting of grain crops Turkmenistan 21:19
Uzbekistan Railways resumes operation on domestic routes Transport 21:18
Turkmenistan prepares state budget draft for next year Finance 20:42
Georgia reduces electricity imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20:39
Subsistence minimum for average household down in Georgia Business 20:38
Iran exports two batches of antibody kits to Germany, Turkey Iran 20:29
Iran’s Ministry of Industry bans signing of any new contract until further notice Business 20:28
Amount of transfers from Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund to state budget disclosed Oil&Gas 20:11
Turkey's Interior Ministry opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles Turkey 20:11
Iran reveals value of sold products by startup companies Finance 19:57
Azerbaijan's GDP increases Finance 19:57
Iran announces number of imported mobile phones Business 19:56
Passenger transportation by air down in Iran Transport 19:54
Made in Azerbaijan products entering new markets (PHOTO) Business 19:53
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh issues statement on 26th anniversary of ceasefire regime Politics 19:30
Sale, purchase of petrochemical products up at Iran’s Mercantile Exchange Oil&Gas 19:13
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 17 Oil&Gas 19:00
Russian companies to invest in Turkmenistan’s Maryazot chemical plant Business 17:05
Iran's gold, foreign currency markets effect each other Business 16:58
Georgia to receive loan from European Union Finance 16:38
Azerbaijan expanding opportunities for using fintech apps in payments Finance 16:07
Kazakhstan's trade turnover with EAEU member-states down Business 15:54
Azerbaijani company talks progress of residential construction project in capital Construction 15:53
Production on the 11th phase of Iran's South Pars gas field to begin next year Oil&Gas 15:48
Azerbaijan confirms 158 new coronavirus cases Society 15:41
Central Bank of Uzbekistan talks impact of inflation on population Finance 15:36
ENGINET: Internet usage returning to normal in Azerbaijan ICT 15:24
1,757 people were infected with coronavirus, 35 people died in Iran over past 24 hours Iran 15:24
PACE President: Georgia makes great job for six months Georgia 15:06
EBRD forecasts growth for Azerbaijan's economy Finance 14:59
Iran to raise nurses' salaries by 50 percent amid COVID-19 pandemic Iran 14:56
Iran extends business closure till end of May Iran 14:42
Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region - French justice ministry Other News 14:38
Iran discloses value of caviar exported from Gilan province Business 14:37
Uzbek-Korean JV buys carbamide via tender Tenders 14:37
Kazakhstan ups its gold, silver production Business 14:33
Cargo transshipment via Port of Baku surges Transport 14:20
Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria: Update on pipe deliveries, welding Oil&Gas 14:18
Turkish municipality to rent vehicles through tender Turkey 14:15
Azerbaijani oil prices for 2019 disclosed Oil&Gas 14:13
IGB will have no serious deviations from originally set deadline Oil&Gas 14:04
Bulgarian PM: IGB is extremely important for Southeast Europe Oil&Gas 13:39
Indonesia reports 529 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths Other News 13:34
Turkmenistan prepares for harvesting wheat Turkmenistan 13:33
Saudi sovereign fund buys minority stakes in Citi, Boeing, Facebook Arab World 13:32
Aviation oil import to Georgia declines Oil&Gas 13:24
Fitch: Georgian Railway's total debt stabilizes Business 13:09
Azerbaijan reveals data on investments in socio-economic development Finance 13:09
International Finance Corporation assists Uzbek bank in risk management Finance 13:02
Turkey-Israel trade turnover down in March 2020 Business 12:55
Iran's Pars Oil & Gas Company predicts production decline at South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 12:50
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market (May 8-15) Finance 12:32
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (May 8-15) Finance 12:22
Physical volume of Kazakhstan's GDP up in 1Q2020 Business 12:18
Export Development Bank of Iran announces amount of loans to issue Finance 12:16
New iPhone SE with a gift in Azercell Exclusive stores! ICT 12:07
AIIB provides loans for road reconstruction in Uzbekistan Finance 12:04
Iran's stock exchange extends trading time Business 11:49
Export of cars from Turkey to world markets suffers heavy drop Turkey 11:44
Iran increases electricity production by power plants Oil&Gas 11:41
Kazakhstan’s president makes amendments to emergency state law Kazakhstan 11:39
Kazakh Azia Auto eyes to resume negotiations on assembly workshop Transport 11:37
Turkmenistan to pardon 1,402 prisoners Turkmenistan 11:31
6 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Georgia Georgia 11:16
Azerbaijani oil grows in price Oil&Gas 11:09
Uzbekistan Airways resumes sales of domestic flights tickets Transport 11:08
Azerbaijan reveals most unprofitable insurance types in 1Q2020 Economy 11:03
Iran reveals amount of loans issued in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province Transport 10:54
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 10:49
Turkmenistan to build new enterprise for production of water-based paints Business 10:43
Algeria fully adjusts its oil production under OPEC+ deal Oil&Gas 10:40
EU, FAO to assist farmers during coronavirus crisis in Georgia Business 10:39
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Georgia surges from January through April Turkey 10:36
Batch of KAMAZ cars delivered to Turkmenistan Transport 10:32
Kazakhstan Railways to buy compressors via tender Tenders 10:23
Uzbekistan reports 39 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:16
Cambodia says all COVID-19 patients recovered, no new cases for a month Other News 10:12
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times Politics 10:09
Iranian currency rates for May 16 Business 10:09
Thailand reports no new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths Other News 09:43
Minister: EU provides solid support to Georgia during COVID-19 crisis Business 09:40
European Parliament to hear annual report on EU-Georgia association agreement Georgia 09:24
Rosatom talks about cooperation with Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 09:15
Amazon says 'appropriate' executive to be available, as U.S. panel calls on Bezos to testify US 08:51
UAE reports 747 new COVID-19 cases, 21,831 in total Arab World 08:25
Trump administration to restore partial funding to World Health Organization US 07:39
Kenya's Safari Rally postponed to 2021 over COVID-19 pandemic Other News 07:00
U.S. Justice Dept. subpoenas Wall Street banks for small business loans info Finance 06:07
Five Canadian military members test positive for COVID-19 Other News 05:18
Baltic states reopen shared borders as Europe struggles to salvage battered economy Europe 04:32
Facebook buys GIF website Giphy to integrate with Instagram ICT 03:35
Slovenia anti-government protests continue as country calls an end to epidemic Europe 02:41
Fiat Chrysler in talks over $6.8 billion state-guaranteed loan in Italy: sources Business 01:55
'Lot of work to do' on EU's COVID recovery fund: official Economy 01:19
Italy's beauty sector hopes coronavirus doesn't crack the mirror Europe 00:34
All news