Italian ambassador to Turkmenistan completes his diplomatic mission in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Italy to Turkmenistan Diego Ungaro has completed his diplomatic mission, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Ungaro on August 13, 2020.

During the meeting, the ambassador expressed gratitude to Turkmenistan for the opportunities created for his work and multifaceted assistance provided to the embassy's activities.

The ministry highly praised the mission of the ambassador, who rendered profound support to to the strengthening of Turkmen-Italian bilateral relations in various areas.

The two countries effectively interact in many economic spheres. Italian companies such multifaceted assistance as ENI, Valvitalia, Pietro Fiorentini S.p.a., ProBusiness S.r.l, ETD European Technology Development S.r.l, Geieeurasiamed, Comair S.p.A., Chimec S.p.A., Maschio Gaspardo, Marzoli, Helicopters Italia Srl Unipersonale currently operate in Turkmenistan.

Sixteen enterprises with Italian capital and 22 projects worth about $13 million of investments from Italy have been registered in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan and Italy established diplomatic relations on June 9, 1992.

