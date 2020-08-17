Turkmenistan publishes number of new laws adopted this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17

Turkmenistan discussed 36 documents, accepted 2 laws and 16 resolutions of the country's Mejlis (Parliament) from January through July 2020, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s State News Agency.

The statistical data were provided during a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan held via videoconference.

In addition, the country is currently preparing for the next session of the sixth convocation of the Mejlis, which will be held on August 22.

Turkmenistan is also working on the draft constitutional law on amendments and additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan.

A series of meetings and negotiations were organized in the Turkmen Mejlis by video link, Turkmen MP's took part in 52 seminars on improving national legislation, 12 of which were held in video mode during the reporting period.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and its negative impact on the global economy, the current state of the national economy of Turkmenistan continues to develop.

Thus, the GDP growth rate in Turkmenistan was 5.7 percent from January through July.

Currently Turkmenistan has no registered coronavirus cases.

