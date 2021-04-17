Potential areas of Turkmenistan’s interaction within Visegrad Group+Central Asia framework identified

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The industrial sector, transport, trade, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation are identified as potential areas of interaction between Turkmenistan within the framework of the Visegrad Group+Central Asia dialogue, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of For3eign Affairs.

The areas were identified during the meeting of deputy foreign ministers of the Visegrad Group – Central Asia format.

The creation and possibilities of international transport corridors can become a separate area of interaction between the countries of this format, the report says.

The Turkmen side noted that the priorities for the country are the expansion of political and diplomatic cooperation, the fight against common threats, cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, trade and investment, environment and water resources, justice and the rule of law, as well as investment in youth and education.

During the meeting, the need for collective action of all states and international organizations to effectively combat the challenges and threats of our time, such as international terrorism, extremism, illicit trafficking in drugs, weapons and financial resources, as well as cybercrime, was emphasized. The need to strengthen contacts in the field of information security was emphasized.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiev.

The Visegrad Group is an association of four Central European states: Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. So, the basis of this cooperation is mutual contacts at all levels-from political meetings at the highest level to expert and diplomatic meetings, to the activities of non-governmental associations in the region, analytical centers and research bodies, cultural institutions.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva