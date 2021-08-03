Results of work of Turkmenistan's oil, gas enterprises reviewed

Turkmenistan 3 August 2021 21:48 (UTC+04:00)
In the Balkan region at the Central Office of the oil and Gas Complex of Turkmenistan, a reporting meeting was held in the format of a videoconference dedicated to the results of the work done in the first 7 months of this year, Trend reports citing Turkmenian media.

During the working visit of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the Balkan region at a visiting meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan on July 30, the tasks set for the oil and gas sector of the country were discussed in the sectors of our national economy, dedicated to the results of the work done in Turkmenistan for 7 months of the year "Turkmenistan is the Homeland of peace and trust".

The reporting meeting was held by Vice Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Sh. Abdrakhmanov. Heads and officials of branches, associations, departments, agencies of the oil and gas complex made reports at it. According to the reports, the tasks and plans set by the President for the fuel and energy complex, in particular, to increase the production of natural gas, oil, exploration and development of new oil and gas fields, supply oil refineries, oil refining, increase the production of gasoline, diesel fuel, polypropylene, liquefied gas, investment development, in accordance with the Concept for the Development of the Digital Economy in Turkmenistan, instructions on the introduction of digital technologies in the institutions of the oil and gas complex were discussed.

During the reporting meeting, information was given on the acceleration of the development of oil and gas fields in the Caspian Sea, indicators of natural gas exports, issues related to the preparation of domestic and international projects were reported, as well as the results of the corresponding period of last year were reported and analyzed.

At the end of the reporting meeting, Vice Prime Minister Sh. Abdrakhmanov said that the order of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in the geology sector should be further sustainable development of the oil and gas industry, bringing the components of the complex in line with the requirements of the time, strengthening the production, scientific and technical potential of the industry, increasing global competitiveness fuel and energy complex of our country, he also noted that the desire in the oil and gas industry to make a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of our homeland, which is timely, priority tasks that need to be addressed with high accuracy, and instructed the leaders of the oil and gas complex.

Summing up the report, the Vice Prime Minister wished success to all employees of the geological and oil and gas industry in celebrating the glorious 30th anniversary of our sacred Independence in the Year of “Turkmenistan is the Motherland of Peace and Trust”.

