China Southern Airlines restores regular flights between Turkmenistan's Ashgabat and Chinese Urumqi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. China Southern Airlines resumes direct scheduled flights between Urumqi (China) and Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) from March 28, 2023, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

According to the information, it is planned that flights will be carried out on Boeing 737-800 aircraft once a week — on Tuesdays.

The departing flight is scheduled to depart from Urumqi on Tuesday at 22:20 (GMT+8) and arrive in Ashgabat around 23:30 (GMT+5). The return flight will depart from Ashgabat on Wednesday at 01:00 (GMT+5) and arrive in Urumqi at 07:35 (GMT+8).

Meanwhile, China Southern Airlines suspended flights to Turkmenistan in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China Southern Airlines is based in Guangzhou (China). It is the largest Asian airline by fleet size, as well as the largest air carrier in Asia.