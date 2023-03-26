Voting in parliamentary elections starts in Turkmenistan

Elections of deputies of the Mejlis (parliament) of the 7th convocation, as well as members of the people's councils of regions, districts, cities and local self-government began in Turkmenistan on Sunday, Trend reports.

At 07:00 a.m. local time, 2,602 polling stations opened across the country.

Voting will go until 07:00 p.m.. After its completion, the members of the election commissions will start counting the votes. The country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) traditionally sums up the preliminary results on the next day after the voting, the final results - no later than seven days after the elections.

All three political parties of the country take part in the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan: the Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, the Agrarian Party, as well as initiative groups of citizens.

In total, the citizens of the country are to elect 125 deputies of the Mejlis. The number of registered candidates is 258.

The previous elections to the Mejlis of Turkmenistan were held on March 25, 2018. The turnout reached 91.75%.