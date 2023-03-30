Turkmen-Uzbek political consultations held in Ashgabat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were held in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The delegations of the parties were headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov.

During the consultations, the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, issues of expanding political relations and filling them with practical content, including in the context of the implementation of previously reached agreements, were discussed.

The sides stressed the role of inter-parliamentary ties, which are developing in an ascending line today. In this direction, the expediency of fully using the format of inter-parliamentary exchanges and dialogue between friendship groups for comprehensive multi-level communication on a broad agenda was expressed.

The diplomats agreed to maintain the pace of regular political consultations to exchange views and coordinate positions on issues of bilateral relations, and topical international and regional issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the diplomats noted the high level of cooperation between the two states in a multilateral format within the framework of reputable international and regional organizations. In this context, the parties agreed to continue to actively support initiatives and candidates on international platforms.