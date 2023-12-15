Turkmenistan looks forward to strengthening cooperation with UN

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 15. A meeting of the Steering Committee on the implementation of the Turkmenistan-UN cooperation program was held in Ashgabat under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, Trend reports.

Participants explored ways to improve cooperation in the implementation of joint projects and initiatives.

The event was attended by UN representatives in Turkmenistan, members of Parliament, the Commissioner for Human Rights, and heads of relevant ministries and departments.

Furthermore, the parties agreed on the importance of systematizing the processes for the implementation of collaborative initiatives as well as the urgency of resuming the work of the Turkmen-UN Strategic Advisory Council.

Food security, digitalization, education, health, and human rights protection were among the topics highlighted.

Meanwhile, the development of collaboration between the United Nations and Turkmenistan is a dynamic process based on shared commitments to sustainable development, human rights, and global issues.

The country is actively involved in UN partnership initiatives, focusing on improving education, health, and environmental sustainability.

