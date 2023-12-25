Turkmenistan to establish new salt production at Guwlyduz plant

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 25. The Turkmenhimiya State Concern will establish a new production of high-quality and environmentally friendly salt at the Guwlyduz plant in the Balkan region of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Industry of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov during a regular government meeting.

The establishment of new production facilities should ensure the efficient and rational use of local resources through the use of modern, advanced technologies.

Having approved the proposals for the creation of new production facilities, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that the organization of effective and coordinated activities of production enterprises of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern is one of the key requirements of the time.

Meanwhile, according to the data, the reserves of the deposit of raw materials for the production used by the enterprise exceed 40 million tons.

Guwlyduz Enterprise of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern occupies a leading position in Central Asia as well as fourth place in the world in salt production.