Turkmenistan's Nedir Gala and Austria's Spak agree to collaborate in food production

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, June 19. The Turkmen Nedir Gala company and the Austrian Spak GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the beginning of cooperation in the production of ketchup and mayonnaise in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

According to the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Austria, this document was signed within the framework of the official visit of the Turkmen delegation to Vienna (Austria) to participate in the 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Austrian Commission.

The memorandum also provides for the expansion of exports of these manufactured products to the countries of the EU and Central Asia.

In general, several field visits to production sites and meetings were organized for Turkmen entrepreneurs in order to develop bilateral cooperation and study innovative entrepreneurial and industrial practices.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing cooperation with foreign companies in the food industry, which contributes to the introduction of advanced technologies and increased production capacity.

As a result of such cooperation, the country gets access to new markets and technologies, which stimulates economic growth and modernizes the industry.