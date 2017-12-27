Uzbekistan, China eye to co-op more closely in fire safety

27 December 2017 13:48 (UTC+04:00)

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Dec. 27

By Diana Aliyeva – Trend:

The Institute of Fire Safety of the Uzbek Interior Ministry hosted a meeting with a Chinese delegation, where fire safety cooperation between Uzbekistan and China was discussed, the Interior Ministry said in a message Dec. 27.

Major General Abdulla Kuldashev, head of the institute, made a presentation of the reforms carried out in Uzbekistan for improvement of the system of training, retraining and enhancing personnel’s qualification in fire safety.

During the meeting, the parties discussed establishing mutually beneficial fire safety cooperation with higher educational and scientific research institutions of the Ministry of Public Security of China.

A draft memorandum on cooperation between the Institute of Fire Safety of the Uzbek Interior Ministry and the Fire Research Institute under the Ministry of Public Security of China was handed over to experts from China.

The sides noted mutual interest and openness to further fruitful cooperation.

