Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan mull border delimitation

8 August 2018 10:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan held negotiations between working groups of government delegations on delimitation and demarcation of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border, Uzbek media reported.

According to the report, talks were held on August 1-7 in Fergana, Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed the results of field surveys and continued with the remaining sections of the state border.

Within the framework of the negotiations, two areas within the Fergana region of Uzbekistan, bordering the Batken province of Kyrgyzstan (Shakhimardan and Gaznov) were marked.

As a result of the talks, a protocol was signed in which the parties scheduled dates for field surveys of the remaining sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border within Ferghana and Namangan regions of Uzbekistan bordering Batken and Jalal-Abad regions of Kyrgyzstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan to boost delimitation of border
Kyrgyzstan 24 July 14:33
Another monitoring to be held on border of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 24 July 11:40
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan mull border delimitation issues
Uzbekistan 4 July 19:18
Border demarcation between Azerbaijan, Russia a long process: MFA
Politics 13 June 20:29
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan ink protocol on border demarcation
Uzbekistan 2 June 10:21
Azerbaijan announces date of meeting on demarcation of border with Russia
Politics 20 January 12:07
Latest
Moody's expects further strengthening of Azerbaijan's economy in 2019
Economy news 11:20
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan third day in a row
Kazakhstan 11:17
EIA reveals forecasts for oil prices
Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekistan launches card-to-card transfers for all banks of country
Economy news 11:10
Ukrtransnafta PJSC sells another cargo of Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 11:07
Precious metals rising in price in Azerbaijan Aug. 8
Economy news 11:05
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 8
Economy news 11:04
Tajikistan to propose Azerbaijan to increase aluminum transit
Economy news 11:03
Iranian ministry okays urgent import of newsprint
Business 10:35