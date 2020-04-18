Number of coronavirus cases up in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 18 April 2020 10:13 (UTC+04:00)
Number of coronavirus cases up in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 18

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The total number of coronavirus infected people in Uzbekistan rose to 1450, Trend reports on April 18 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 156 people in the country have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection, four have died.

Since April 1, Uzbekistan announced a self-isolation regime in Tashkent, the capital, as well as in Nukus and other regional centers. Citizens over 65 are categorically prohibited from leaving their homes. They can go out only to visit pharmacies and shops near their respective places of residence.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 154,000. Over two million people have been confirmed as infected, over 569,000 have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

