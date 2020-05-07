Uzbekistan divides its cities, districts into coronavirus danger zones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

Starting from May 8, Uzbekistan will divide uts cities and regions into three coronavirus danger zones - "red", "yellow" and "green" categories, Trend reports with the reference to press service of the Special Republican Commission.

The "red" zone will include regions where COVID-19 was diagnosed in the last 14 days, the "yellow" - regions where no one got infected in the last 14 days, but there are people with this disease, the "green" - regions where all the patients have recovered, the message said.

Currently, the "red" zone includes Karakalpakstan, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Tashkent, Bukhara and Syrdarya regions, and the "yellow" zone includes Surkhandarya, Khorezm and Tashkent city. The Navoi, Jizzak and Kashkadarya regions have been declared a "green" zone free from coronavirus.

Food shops, non-food wholesale shops, construction material markets, sewing and sewing shops, branches of commercial banks, dry-cleaners, notaries, law firms and insurance companies, shoe repair shops, animal husbandry, leather processing, processing enterprises, fast food outlets (for delivery only), medical institutions are allowed to operate in the "red" zone.

It is also allowed to collect, deliver and sell agricultural products, grow and sell seeds and seedlings, sell spare parts for cars, craftsmen's goods and their products in a separate place (shop) outside the bazaars; perform construction, reconstruction and repair work on facilities, individual construction and repair work, delivery services; walk in front of multi-storey houses and yards, maintaining social distance and wearing masks, the message said.

In the "yellow" zone, in addition to what is available in the "red" zone, work of non-food stores, jewelry and flower shops, hairdressers and beauty salons (under special conditions), hotels (hostels and guest houses); car washes and car service stations, repair shops for household appliances and devices and taxis (subject to special conditions) are allowed to work.

In the "green" zone is allowed in addition to what is available in the "red" and "yellow" restored the activity of parks (except for attractions and entertainment), the movement of vehicles without stickers, as well as receiving citizens in government agencies.

