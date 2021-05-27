Over 6.9 million smart electricity meters installed in Uzbekistan

To date, more than 6.9 million smart electricity meters have been installed in Uzbekistan. The company "Khududiy elektr tarmoklari" informed about it, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The company noted that the country is planning to install 7.4 million electric smart electricity meters.

At the moment, 93% of consumers use modern electricity meters.

At the same time, according to the company, 5 million meters were connected to the billing system.