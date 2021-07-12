Uzbekistan, Nepal discuss bilateral relations in number of areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Nepal discussed bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, tourism, cultural, humanitarian, and other spheres, Trend reports with reference to Dunyo information agency.

The discussions took place during the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov with the Foreign Secretary of Bharat Raj Paudyal.

The parties stressed their readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations, as well as other multilateral structures.

Thus, the Nepalese side stressed that it attaches great importance to the upcoming "Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and Opportunities" High-Level International Conference and believes that its results will contribute to the rapprochement of the two regions.

Bharat Raj Paudyal. arrived in Uzbekistan to participate in the noted conference.

The conference will be held in Tashkent on July 15-16.

The main goal of the forum is to strengthen historically close and friendly ties, trust and good-neighborliness between the states of Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of both regions

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @JeilaAliyeva