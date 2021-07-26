Uzbekistan, China agree on ZF-UZ-VAC-2001 vaccine production volumes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Up to 10 million doses of the ZF-UZ-VAC-2001 coronavirus vaccine will be produced monthly in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during the meeting between the Minister of Innovative Development Ibrohim Abdurakhmonov, Director of the Agency for the Development of the Pharmaceutical Industry Sardor Kariev, representatives of Jurabek Laboratories, as well as the chief engineer of Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Wang Zhi Xiong and the director of the export department Chen Fan.

The meeting discussed the possibility of producing the ZF-UZ-VAC-2001 vaccine in Uzbekistan. The Chinese partners praised the infrastructure potential for the production of coronavirus vaccines. The chief engineer of the company, Wang Zhi Xiong, noted that the production facilities in Uzbekistan fully meet the requirements for the production of the vaccine.

Also, given the current rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus in the world and in Uzbekistan, preliminary agreements were reached on the timing and volume of China's supplies of raw materials for the production of vaccines in our country.

It was also decided to sign a memorandum with Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical to launch production in the short term, taking into account the position of Uzbekistan in Central Asia and the region.

The parties exchanged views on the possibility of producing 10 million doses of vaccines per month in Uzbekistan at the first stage, and then increasing this figure to 200 million doses per year.

In addition, an agreement was also reached with the Chinese side on the transfer of vaccine production technology in the near future. In order to improve the qualifications of Uzbek scientists and specialists in this field, simultaneous training will begin in China and Uzbekistan.