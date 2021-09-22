Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

More than 3.8 million Uzbeks have already completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on September 21, 228,646 people received the coronavirus vaccines. Of these, 87,566 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 87,663 - the second and 53,417 - the third.

To date, the total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Uzbekistan is 18,755,587 doses.

Among the regions, residents of the Khorezm region received the most vaccines - 28,108 doses. This is followed by the Andijan (26,507 doses) and Tashkent (22,971 doses) regions.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of them are in Fergana (2,091,935 doses), Andijan (2,045,173) and Namangan (2,026,771) regions .

