Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 27

Uzbekistan has detected 403 new COVID-19 cases, 418 patients have recovered, and 3 patients have died on September 26, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 172,493 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 167,199 of them have recovered, and 1,225 people have died.

In particular, 141 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 90 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 29 people in Karakalpakstan, 10 people in Andijan region, 6 people in Bukhara region, 7 people in Jizzakh region, 5 people in Kashkadarya region, 4 people in Navoi region, 15 people in Namangan region, 36 people in Samarkand region, 9 people in the Syrdarya region, 15 people in the Surkhandarya region, 29 people in the Fergana region, and 7 people in the Khorezm region.

