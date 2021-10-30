UzAuto Motors announces a two-month delay in issuing Lacetti and Labo cars

UzAuto Motors announced that it will not be able to supply Lacetti and Labo cars to the clients in line with the previously concluded contracts, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The company said it is forced to apply clause 3.1.1 in accordance with clause 1.2 of this contract.

In other words, due to circumstances beyond the control of UzAuto Motors, due to the global shortage of components made of semiconductors (microchips), the company is forced to apply clause 3.1.1. of the agreement and extend the issue of Lacetti and Labo cars for two months from the projected delivery date specified in clause 3.1.