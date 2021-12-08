Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.8

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has revealed 201 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 7, with 325 patients recovering from the disease, and 1 person dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 194,904 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 191,602 of them have recovered, and 1,425 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 77 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 51 people in Tashkent region.

In other regions: 9 people in Andijan region, 9 people in Bukhara region, 8 people in Jizzakh region, 3 people in Navoi region, 4 people in Namangan region, 10 people in Samarkand region, 3 people in the Syrdarya region, 13 people in the Fergana region and 7 people in the Khorezm region.