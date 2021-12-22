Uzbekistan’s bus production increases
Uzbekistan produced 847 buses in January-November 2021, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
According to the State Statistics Committee, bus production increased by 44% compared to the corresponding period of 2020, but halved in comparison with 2019.
The number of buses produced in the first 11 months of previous years:
2019 – 1,512;
2020 – 588;
2021 – 847.
